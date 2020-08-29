INDIA

50 Inmates of Jharkhand's Dumka Central Jail Test Positive for Coronavirus

Health workers conduct COVID-19 antigen tests in New Delhi. (For representation/AP Photo)

The infected inmates, including convicts and under-trials, have been shifted to the isolation ward in the prison.

Fifty inmates of Dumka Central Prison in Jharkhand tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, a senior official said.

The infected inmates, including convicts and under-trials, have been shifted to the isolation ward in the prison, said District Chief Medical Officer Anant Kumar Jha.

More than 900 samples of inmates and staffers of Dumka Central Prison have been collected for COVID-19 tests so far, Jailor Ashwini Tiwari said.

There are 1,287 inmates, including 1,213 men and 74 women, in the prison, he added.

