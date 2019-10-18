50 Manipur Cops Down With Fever, Diarrhoea After Consuming Fermented Soybeans

Imphal: At least 50 policemen undergoing training at the Manipur Police Training College (MPTC), Pangei in Imphal East district have fallen ill after consuming fermented soybeans, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The trainees of the Manipur Police and the Manipur Rifles had bought the fermented soybeans, a local delicacy, for consumption from outside the premise of the training centre and were not served from within, MPTC Director R K Tutusana told PTI.

They complained of fever and diarrhoea after consuming the fermented soybeans on Thursday night and were rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), she said.

However, they were discharged from the hospital later and have been given two days rest before the resumption of their training on Monday, the officer said.

The police are investigating the source of the soybeans and have sent samples to the Food Safety officials, she added.

