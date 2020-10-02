50 More Die Of COVID-19 In Punjab, 1,071 New Cases

Chandigarh: Fifty more fatalities due to coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Friday pushing the death toll to 3,501, while 1,071 new cases took the infection tally to 1,16,213. Eight deaths were reported in Amritsar, six each in Gurdaspur and Ludhiana, four each in Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Sangrur and three each in Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala, as per a health department bulletin.

Two deaths each were reported from Fazilka, Jalandhar, Moga and SBS Nagar and one each from Bathinda, Faridkot, Kapurthala and Mohali, it added. Among the places which reported new cases included Amritsar (134), Mohali (131), Jalandhar (128), Ludhiana (111) and Patiala (91).

There are 14,935 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, according to the bulletin. A total of 1,840 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection on Friday, taking the number of cured persons to 97,777.

Fifty-nine critical patients are on ventilator support while 318 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 19,02,976 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, itsaid.

