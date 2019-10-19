50 MP Locals Booked for Obstructing Traffic after Speeding Truck Kills Six Cows on Sagar-Bhopal Highway

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Police on Saturday booked 50 persons for obstructing government work in Vidisha district after a crowd allegedly went berserk over a road accident in which six cows were mowed down by a speeding truck late on Friday evening.

Superintendent of Police Bharat Bhushan Sharma confirmed that a truck had killed six cows on the highway, following which a mob comprising local residents turned angry, set the truck on fire, and blocked traffic on the Sagar-Bhopal highway. The agitated locals also demanded the arrest of the driver and the establishment of a police post at the square.

When a police team immediately reached the spot, the locals pelted it with stones, following which the security forces were forced to use mild force to disperse the mob. To keep the situation under control, police officials remained present at the highway for the next few hours.

The truck driver, who was also beaten up by the mob, was rescued by the police and sent for treatment to a nearby hospital. The driver was later booked by the police.

