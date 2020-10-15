50 People Killed in Heavy Rains and Flash Floods in Telangana, Damages Pegged at Rs 5,000 Crore

At least 50 people died in the torrential rains and flash floods in Telangana in the last few days, the state government said on Thursday. Eleven of the deaths were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, officials said at a review meeting held by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, an official release said.

Citing preliminary estimates, Rao said the state suffered losses to the tune of over Rs 5,000 crore in the heavy rains that led to flooding of several low-lying areas on Wednesday with the state capital being the worst hit. He has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to release Rs 1,350 crore immediately for relief and rehabilitation work.

Rao has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation each to the families of the deceased. For those whose houses were completely destroyed, new houses would be built and in case of partially damaged houses, financial assistance would be given for the repairs.

Rao said for houses built on nalas (drains) and washed away in floodwaters, new ones would be built on government land.

Heavy rains since Tuesday triggered flash floods in Hyderabad and other parts of the state.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, crops in 7.35 lakh acres in the state were submerged. Even if there is 50% of damage to crops, the loss would be to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore, it said.

Rao directed officials to take up relief measures on a war footing, asking them to distribute rice, pulses and other essential commodities among people in affected areas.

Rao announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 5 crore to GHMC for relief work. He also observed that if the flood situation in Hyderabad was examined, it showed that the colonies built within the FTL (Full Tank Level) limits were flooded.

"People are facing problems due to water entering the cellars of their apartments. Adequate measures should have been taken while constructing the apartment to ensure that water did not stagnate in the cellars," he said and directed officials to give permissions for apartments only if there are measures put in place to prevent water stagnation in the cellars.

It was pointed out during the meeting that for the first time after 1916, 31 cms of rain was recorded in one day in GHMC limits. As a result of this, several places were submerged, especially those colonies which were constructed within the FTL limits.

In Hyderabad, 20,540 houses in 144 colonies at 72 places were inundated and 35,000 families were affected. Flood's effect was more in LB Nagar, Charminar, Secunderabad and Khairatabad.

Fourteen houses were totally damaged and 65 houses partially damaged in Hyderabad. BT roads in 445 places and national highways at 6 places were damaged. A total of 72 rehabilitation centres were opened where temporary shelter was given to people along with food.

Rains and floods have adversely affected 30 other towns. As many as 238 colonies were flooded and roads were damaged at 150 places. All over the state, 101 tanks were breached and 26 tank embankments were damaged.

