Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

50 Percent Rise in Onion Prices Due to Fall in Its Stock Bring Tears to Eyes

In Delhi's Azadpur Mandi, the wholesale price of onion on Thursday was between Rs 30-46. While in Maharashtra's Nashik, onion was being sold at Rs 50-55.

IANS

Updated:September 20, 2019, 8:57 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
50 Percent Rise in Onion Prices Due to Fall in Its Stock Bring Tears to Eyes
A farmer sits on a tractor trolley after auctioning his onions at Lasalgaon market in Nashik. (Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: Rising onion prices are once again bringing tears to the eyes of the people. In the last one week, the price of this vegetable has increased by 40-50 percent.

In Delhi's Azadpur Mandi, the wholesale price of onion on Thursday was between Rs 30-46. While in Maharashtra's Nashik, onion was being sold at Rs 50-55.

According to traders, the onion prices have gone up due to the fall in its stock which in turn has affected the supply to wholesale markets.

Last week, in a bid to control the rising prices of onion, the government reduced the minimum export price of the vegetable to $850 per tonne.

Sources believe the government's move has reduced the possibilities of onion export.

Rajendra Sharma, a trader of Azadpur Mandi and President of the Onion Merchant Association, said the recent rains in the southern states must have caused damage to the onion crop due to which prices are constantly increasing.

"The entire nation is facing shortage of onions. In such a scenario, exporting the vegetable is even more difficult," a Nashik-based onion exporter said.

He said the stock of onion is quite less in southern states including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu.

Traders said that currently, no wholesale market is receiving more than 1,000-1,500 onion-laden trucks, due to which the prices are going upwards.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram