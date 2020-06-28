INDIA

1-MIN READ

50 Prisoners of Akola District Jail in Maharashtra Test Coronavirus Positive

Representative image.

The district jail currently has nearly 300 prisoners, a jail official said, adding that the facility has not taken in any new prisoner in the recent past.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 28, 2020, 3:11 PM IST
Fifty prisoners of the Akola district jail and 28 other people here in Maharashtra tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, health authorities said.

On Sunday morning, reports of 78 people, including 50 male prisoners of the district jail, came out positive, an official from the Government Medical College and Hospital here said.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the district has gone up to 1,498, he said.

Earlier on June 24, 18 prisoners of the district jail tested positive for coronavirus.

The district has so far reported 76 deaths due to the viral infection.

As of now, there are 378 active cases, while over 1,000 patients have been discharged after recovery, the official said. PTI COR GK.

