50% Rise in Infections in 5 Wards, Multiple Buildings Sealed: Here are Latest Updates on Mumbai Covid-19 Cases

With a spike in Covid-19 data in Mumbai-West ward, that covers Chembur and Tilak Nagar, the BMC has pasted notice outside 550 housing societies threatening to seal them in case of high prevalence of positive cases among residents.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar today travelled in local train from Byculla to CSMT and urged people to wear masks. "After Railway services resumed, #COVID19 cases spiked in not just Mumbai but entire state. Lockdown won't be implemented, but situation worrisome", she said.

“3,663 new COVID-19 cases and 2,700 recoveries reported in the state today. Total of 19,81,408 patients are cured and discharged. Total active patients are 37,125. The patient recovery rate in the state is 95.66%,” Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

Here are the latest Covid-19 updates from Mumbai:

• 40-50% corona patients increase in 5 wards of Mumbai. R North ward i.e. Dahisar area and 58 cases, M west ward i.e. Chembur area has 51 cases, R South ward i.e. Kandivali and Malad area have 46 cases, D. Ward i.e. Malabar Hill and Grant Road have 42 cases and S. Ward i.e. area of Bhandup has 51 cases.

• In the last one week, an average of 3000 corona cases are being reported every day across the state, whereas in Mumbai, on average, 500-600.

• A total of 415 cases of Covid-19 were reported on 5th February in Mumbai, but in the last 10 days an average of 600- 700 cases are being reported everyday. So far, around 10,000 cases have been reported in Mumbai in the month of February.

• Multiple buildings have been sealed in Mumbai. The data available area wise are: Andheri West – 218; Ghatkopar – 199; Borivali – 194; Kandivali – 162; Mulund – 161; Andheri East – 116; Malabar Hill and Grant Road – 99; Chembur – 97; and Bandra West – 91.

• In the last 14 days, 4618 passengers have been caught traveling without masks in the local trains of Mumbai. Out of this, 2558 passengers have been caught on Western Railway line and 2060 on Central Railway line.

• A total of Rs 4,50,100 fine has been collected from these unmasked passengers.