50% Rise in Pediatric Orthopaedic Cases Due to Poor Posture in Online Classes: Report

A 50 percent rise in pediatric orthopaedic cases has been noted in hospital OPDs with doctors attributing it to incorrect postures of students during online classes. With persistent complaints of acute pain in the neck and back, a rise in multiple skeletal issues among children has been recorded.

According to a report published in Dainik Bhaskar, Orthopedic and Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon and Director at NHS Hospital, Jalandhar, and Shubhang Agarwal has said that the continuous long screen hours, sitting in wrong posture and reduced physical has made children mentally unwell, as well as it has also been seen that most of the children have gained weight, and have decreased stamina.

Dr Surbhit Rastogi, Pediatric Orthopedic Consultant at Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, Delhi, said, “Children are suffering from stiffness in the neck and back. One of the major reasons for this is staying in the room all day long. Those who spend more time on the screen must adopt some measures as a precaution. Like a calcium-rich diet, taking sunlight, taking short breaks every half hour. Apart from this, children will have to take part in indoor or outdoor activities daily, do stretching exercises and sit on a chair with proper back support.”

Stretching activity during online class

According to Dr Rastogi, teachers should ensure that they dedicate at least five minutes during the online class for some fun stretching activities. Ideally, after sitting for 10 minutes, one should stand upright for a minute at a stretch.

Meanwhile, warning the parents not to take the pain lightly, Dr Vishal Gupta, Orthopedic Surgeon, Ujala Cygnus Rainbow Hospital, Agra, said, “When children complain of back pain, many times there is a serious reason, be it injury, infection or tumour. Whatever the reason is, he/she should be rushed to a doctor immediately.

