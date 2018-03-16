English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
50 School Kids Hospitalised After Consuming Mid-day Meal in UP’s Etah District
Nearly 50 students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika School in Awagarh town of Etah district in Uttar Pradesh were rushed to the district hospital after consuming their mid-day meal.
Students from Kasturba Gandhi Balika School in Awagarh town of Etah, UP, being administered by doctors after having taken ill by consuming mid-day meal.
Lucknow: Nearly 50 students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika School in Awagarh town of Etah district in Uttar Pradesh were rushed to the district hospital after consuming their mid-day meal.
The condition of two students is said to be serious.
According to doctors, the symptoms of children indicated food poisoning.
The parents blamed school administration for the incident.
The children, it was pointed out, did complain to the authorities about the ‘poor quality’ of food they were being served during the mid-day meal.
An inquiry has been ordered in the incident by the District Magistrate.
After the matter came to the light, the district administration and health officials reached the district hospital to ascertain the cause behind the incident.
Responsibility for mid-day meal for children in primary and upper primary schools of the region has been given to NGOs since November first last year.
Also Watch
The condition of two students is said to be serious.
According to doctors, the symptoms of children indicated food poisoning.
The parents blamed school administration for the incident.
The children, it was pointed out, did complain to the authorities about the ‘poor quality’ of food they were being served during the mid-day meal.
An inquiry has been ordered in the incident by the District Magistrate.
After the matter came to the light, the district administration and health officials reached the district hospital to ascertain the cause behind the incident.
Responsibility for mid-day meal for children in primary and upper primary schools of the region has been given to NGOs since November first last year.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netflix's Narcos Has Just Scored A Video Game Adaptation
- Lionel Messi: The Beautiful Game's Favourite Child
- AIFW AW '18: Bipasha Basu is Elegance Personified in a Karishma-Deepa Sondhi Lehenga
- Kartik Aaryan Turns Heads in a Pawan Sachdeva Ensemble at AIFW AW '18; See Pics
- Anupam Kher Visits Priyanka Chopra At Quantico Set In New York; See Pictures