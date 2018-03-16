50 School Kids Hospitalised After Consuming Mid-day Meal in UP’s Etah District

Nearly 50 students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika School in Awagarh town of Etah district in Uttar Pradesh were rushed to the district hospital after consuming their mid-day meal.The condition of two students is said to be serious.According to doctors, the symptoms of children indicated food poisoning.The parents blamed school administration for the incident.The children, it was pointed out, did complain to the authorities about the ‘poor quality’ of food they were being served during the mid-day meal.An inquiry has been ordered in the incident by the District Magistrate.After the matter came to the light, the district administration and health officials reached the district hospital to ascertain the cause behind the incident.Responsibility for mid-day meal for children in primary and upper primary schools of the region has been given to NGOs since November first last year.