English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
50 Soldiers 'Honey-Trapped' by Pakistani Agent; Jawan Arrested for Leaking Sensitive Info
Sepoy Somveer Singh, posted with an armoured unit in Jaisalmer, was arrested after he was caught sharing sensitive information and pictures of his location and army exercises with the Pakistani agent.
File photo of Sepoy Somveer Singh.
Loading...
New Delhi: On Facebook, Anika Chopra claims to be an Army Captain of the Military Nursing Corps. In her profile picture, she is seen wearing a green saree and a pretty smile.
That smile has now landed 50 jawans under the scanner of intelligence agencies. One jawan has even been arrested. The sequence of events is straight out of the honey-trapping rulebook of Pakistani intelligence, one that has the Indian Army increasingly worried.
Sepoy Somveer Singh, posted with an armoured unit in Jaisalmer, was taken into custody after he was caught sharing sensitive information and pictures of his location and army exercises with Anika Chopra.
It was clear to both military intelligence and to Rajasthan ATS that Chopra was a Pakistani agent who had honey-trapped not just Singh, who is married, but other soldiers as well. But Singh claims he did not know of Chopra’s antecedents till the blackmail began.
Somveer Singh had met Anika Chopra on Facebook in 2016 shortly after being commissioned. The lad from Rohtak was flattered when a lady officer approached him with a friend request. The relationship soon turned intimate and Singh reportedly even made up his mind to divorce his wife and marry Chopra.
Unknown to him, the military intelligence had been tracking his activities after regular phone calls from Jammu that started 5 months ago triggered alarm bells. Subsequent tracking of Singh’s Facebook chats revealed that the woman who claimed to be Captain Anika Chopra was operating from Pakistan.
In the beginning she asked him questions that seemed innocent enough — where are you posted? Can you send a picture of your tank? When is the field firing taking place?
Singh didn't hesitate while revealing the information to his ‘friend’. But as soon as he did reveal the details, Chopra started blackmailing him. Sources in military intelligence claim Singh had started accepting money in lieu of information, but added that so far only a trail of Rs 5,000 had been established.
Chopra had been ‘courting’ not just him, but around 50 other soldiers as well who had disguised their identity on Facebook and posted likes and comments. These soldiers are being questioned by a joint team of Rajasthan STF and military intelligence.
During the questioning, it emerged that Anika Chopra gave each jawan a specific time during which she would chat with them.
Honey-trapping is a very old form of espionage, but has become big cause for concern in the age of social media. Army Chief Bipin Rawat, too, had lamented about it last year, saying the men in uniform had been approached online by people with fake profiles of celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.
That smile has now landed 50 jawans under the scanner of intelligence agencies. One jawan has even been arrested. The sequence of events is straight out of the honey-trapping rulebook of Pakistani intelligence, one that has the Indian Army increasingly worried.
Sepoy Somveer Singh, posted with an armoured unit in Jaisalmer, was taken into custody after he was caught sharing sensitive information and pictures of his location and army exercises with Anika Chopra.
It was clear to both military intelligence and to Rajasthan ATS that Chopra was a Pakistani agent who had honey-trapped not just Singh, who is married, but other soldiers as well. But Singh claims he did not know of Chopra’s antecedents till the blackmail began.
Somveer Singh had met Anika Chopra on Facebook in 2016 shortly after being commissioned. The lad from Rohtak was flattered when a lady officer approached him with a friend request. The relationship soon turned intimate and Singh reportedly even made up his mind to divorce his wife and marry Chopra.
Unknown to him, the military intelligence had been tracking his activities after regular phone calls from Jammu that started 5 months ago triggered alarm bells. Subsequent tracking of Singh’s Facebook chats revealed that the woman who claimed to be Captain Anika Chopra was operating from Pakistan.
In the beginning she asked him questions that seemed innocent enough — where are you posted? Can you send a picture of your tank? When is the field firing taking place?
Singh didn't hesitate while revealing the information to his ‘friend’. But as soon as he did reveal the details, Chopra started blackmailing him. Sources in military intelligence claim Singh had started accepting money in lieu of information, but added that so far only a trail of Rs 5,000 had been established.
Chopra had been ‘courting’ not just him, but around 50 other soldiers as well who had disguised their identity on Facebook and posted likes and comments. These soldiers are being questioned by a joint team of Rajasthan STF and military intelligence.
During the questioning, it emerged that Anika Chopra gave each jawan a specific time during which she would chat with them.
Honey-trapping is a very old form of espionage, but has become big cause for concern in the age of social media. Army Chief Bipin Rawat, too, had lamented about it last year, saying the men in uniform had been approached online by people with fake profiles of celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Atul Kasbekar on Casting Emraan Hashmi in Cheat India: Takes a While to Appreciate His Underplay
- Uri Earns Rs 20 Crore in Two Days; The Accidental Prime Minister Gains Pace, Makes Rs 7.5 Crore
- After Several Delays, Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 to Finally Release on July 26
- Oh Dam! 12,000-Year-Old Turkish Town to Be Submerged to Fight Global Warming
- Mohamed Salah Penalty Keeps Liverpool's Premier League Dreams Alive
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results