50 Students Injured After High-tension Wire Falls Into Flooded UP Primary School
When the wire fell into the school, the students were at a distance but water had collected in the compound after rainfall due to which they came in contact with electricity, District Magistrate Karun Karunesh said.
Image for representation.
Balrampur (UP): About 50 students were injured on Monday when when a high-tension wire fell into a primary school in Naya Nagar Vishnupur area here, police said.
The students are stated to be out of danger, officials said.
When the wire fell into the school, the students were at a distance but water had collected in the compound after rainfall due to which they came in contact with electricity, District Magistrate Karun Karunesh said.
Fifty students sustained injuries and they were shifted to nearby hospitals, he said.
Two employees of the Power Department were suspended and a departmental inquiry ordered against the junior engineer concerned
The district magistrate said the basic education officer and Power Department's executive engineer were issued directions to conduct a survey of schools and remove any such wires passing over them.
Also Watch
-
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BFFs Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday Dance on 'Rude' Like There's No Tomorrow
- Sameera Reddy Shares First Pic of Her Newborn Daughter: We Prayed for Baby Girl and We're Blessed
- All Variants of The Apple iPhone XR Get Completely Sold Out on Day One of Amazon Prime Day Sale
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: Five Best Phones to Buy if you Love Playing PUBG Mobile
- Jofra Archer Had Predicted the Super Over Outcome in World Cup Final 6 Years Ago. Here's Proof.