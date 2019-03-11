English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
50 VHP Workers, 100 Others Booked for Breaching Model Code: Official
As the VHP workers inconvenienced officials in reaching their offices and discharging their duties, the case was registered.
Logo of Vishva Hindu Parishad/File Photo
Loading...
Shahjahanpur: Fifty VHP workers, including its district coordinator Rajesh Awashti, besides 100 others, were booked Monday for staging a demonstration here in violation of the model code of conduct.
Chief development officer Mahendra Singh Tanvar said the VHP leader and workers closed the collectorate gate this morning and staged dharna, in breach of the prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, imposed following setting in of the model code since Sunday.
As the VHP workers inconvenienced officials in reaching their offices and discharging their duties, the case was registered, he said.
The case was registered at the Sadar police station on orders of district magistrate Amrit Tripathi, he said.
Chief development officer Mahendra Singh Tanvar said the VHP leader and workers closed the collectorate gate this morning and staged dharna, in breach of the prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, imposed following setting in of the model code since Sunday.
As the VHP workers inconvenienced officials in reaching their offices and discharging their duties, the case was registered, he said.
The case was registered at the Sadar police station on orders of district magistrate Amrit Tripathi, he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Forever: Coldplay's Chris Martin Sends Twitter Love to King Khan
- Anil Kapoor Reacts to 'Ageless' Memes, Nick Jonas Reveals His Favourite Wedding Moment
- This is Why People Are Photoshop-ing Their Cats Into Captain Marvel-Style Posters
- PUBG Mobile Ban: After Rajkot, Surat PUBG Faces Ban in Bhavnagar And Gir Somnath
- PewDiePie Fans Deface WWII Memorial in New York With a Viral Meme
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results