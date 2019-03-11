LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
50 VHP Workers, 100 Others Booked for Breaching Model Code: Official

As the VHP workers inconvenienced officials in reaching their offices and discharging their duties, the case was registered.

PTI

Updated:March 11, 2019, 10:10 PM IST
Logo of Vishva Hindu Parishad/File Photo
Shahjahanpur: Fifty VHP workers, including its district coordinator Rajesh Awashti, besides 100 others, were booked Monday for staging a demonstration here in violation of the model code of conduct.

Chief development officer Mahendra Singh Tanvar said the VHP leader and workers closed the collectorate gate this morning and staged dharna, in breach of the prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, imposed following setting in of the model code since Sunday.

As the VHP workers inconvenienced officials in reaching their offices and discharging their duties, the case was registered, he said.

The case was registered at the Sadar police station on orders of district magistrate Amrit Tripathi, he said.
