50-Year-Old Burnt to Death after Car Catches Fire at Flyover in Delhi's Mangolpuri Area

  Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 7:34 PM IST
A 50-year-old man was burnt to death after his car caught fire at a flyover in Mangolpuri area, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Kishan, a resident of Kerala, they said.

The police received information about the incident on Thursday. The vehicle was found at the flyover near Kali Mata Mandir in Outer Ring road, a senior police officer said.

The driver was found on the seat in a burnt condition. He was declared brought dead when rushed to the hospital, the officer said.

The vehicle was carrying some plastic material. It had a CNG kit and the cause of fire is being ascertained, police said.

A case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered at the Mangolpuri Police Station and investigation is underway, they added.


