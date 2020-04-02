50-year-old Coronavirus Patient Dies in Pune, Has no Travel History Abroad

A 50-year-old coronavirus patient died at the government-run Sassoon Hospital here on Thursday evening.

Dr Ajay Chandanwale, dean of the hospital, said the woman was admitted as she had severe pneumonia, and subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.

"She had no foreign travel history," he said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube