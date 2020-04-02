50-year-old Coronavirus Patient Dies in Pune, Has no Travel History Abroad
Dr Ajay Chandanwale, dean of the hospital, said the woman was admitted as she had severe pneumonia, and subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.
A 50-year-old coronavirus patient died at the government-run Sassoon Hospital here on Thursday evening.
"She had no foreign travel history," he said.
