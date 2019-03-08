50-year-old Indian Fisherman From Gujarat Dies in Pakistan Jail

A 50-year-old Indian fisherman has died in Pakistan jail. The deceased fisherman has been identified as Bhikhabhai Bambhniya, a resident of Paldi village in Una taluka of Gir-Somnath district in coastal Gujarat.The news comes after a Pakistani national was found dead in Amritsar jail on Thursday.According to Jivan Jungi, fishermen leader from Porbandar town, they received the news about the fisherman’s death on Thursday evening.“We learnt that he was unwell and was hospitalised and died on March 4. We have received a news about fisherman identified as Bhikhabhai Bambhaniya on Thursday evening and we have informed about it to Ministry of External Affairs to expedite process to bring back the deceased’s mortal remains to his native village for final rites. We are hopeful that the Indian fisherman’s mortal remains would arrive soon,” Jivan Jungi, executive member of Pakistan-India Peace Forum and Democracy, told News18.Tensions between India and Pakistan have added to the worries of around 500 families from the state’s fishing community whose members are languishing in Pakistani jails.Sources said that Bhikhabhai, along with other fishermen, had ventured into the Arabian Sea and was captured by Pakistan Marine Security Agency on November 15, 2017, while fishing near international maritime borders.With no clear demarcation of the maritime border, India and Pakistan frequently resort to arresting fishermen who venture into the neighbouring country’s waters.Earlier, a Pakistani citizen was killed over a brawl with other inmates regarding the volume of television in Jaipur Central Jail. Shakul Ullah (50), who was from Pakistan Punjab's Sialkot, was hit with a large stone during the prison fight.