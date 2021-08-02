50-Year-Old Kolkata Woman Dies After Portion of Roof Collapses

A woman was killed after a portion of a single-storey house collapsed in Kolkata, West Bengal. The incident occurred in the Bondel Road area, Old Ballygunge, on Sunday afternoon at around 2 pm. The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Jasvinder Kaur. Soon after the incident, locals and police officials pulled Jasvinder out and she was rushed to a city hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

A relative of Jasvinder, who was sleeping in a room of the house, said that he heard a loud noise on Sunday afternoon. “When I heard the sound, I went out and saw that the roof of my uncle’s house had completely collapsed. I saw my aunt was trapped in the collapsed room. I called other residents and informed the police after which she was rushed to the hospital,” he said.

The woman’s husband and child had left the house for the market, a few hours before the incident and she was at the house with a relative. She was washing clothes when a portion of the roof collapsed on her head, leading to her death.

The Kolkata Municipal Commission (KMC) officials also visited the building in Ward 65 to take stock of the situation. They promised to provide all possible help to the family.

Jasvinder’s family have been living in the rented house for several generations. The homeowner had sold the house and adjoining land to a promoter 15 years ago for building flats. No flats have been built so far and the house is in bad condition and even declared dangerous a few years ago.

According to reports, there are six other families who are still staying in that house on rent. The ward coordinator Nivedita Sharma said that residents of the house were evacuated to safer places during storms. They were also told to vacate the house after they were declared dangerous, she said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here