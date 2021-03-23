50-year-old Man Arrested for Raping 2 Minor Girls at His Shop in Bihar

A 50-year-old grocery shop owner from the Lakhisarai district of Bihar has been arrested by the police for allegedly raping two minor girls in the past two weeks. The incident came to light when the health of both the girls deteriorated and they were taken for a medical check-up.

The relatives of the girls informed the police who took the accused, identified as Prakash Tanti, into custody.

According to locals, Tanti had indulged in similar crimes in the past as well and the villagers had received multiple complaints against his behaviour. This time, however, the enraged locals informed the police and demanded action.

SDPO Ranjan Kumar told News18 that a case has been registered against Tantri in the mahila police station and he is being interrogated by the police. Kumar also said that the criminal history of the accused is being tracked to determine all crimes committed by him.