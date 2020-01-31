Take the pledge to vote

50-Year-Old Man Arrested in Tamil Nadu for Raping Son’s Girlfriend

The accused was reportedly against his son's relationship with the girl and wanted to split up the couple.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:January 31, 2020, 6:02 PM IST
50-Year-Old Man Arrested in Tamil Nadu for Raping Son’s Girlfriend
Chennai: A 50-year-old man has been arrested in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district for allegedly raping his son’s girlfriend after forcibly tying a mangalsutra around her neck, while two others were taken into custody for helping him keep her hostage.

The accused is a garments store owner in Sembodai village. His 20-year-old son and his girlfriend had graduated from the same college and left to work in Chennai. The couple returned to their village for a brief visit this week as the young man wanted to seek permission to marry the woman.

The accused was reportedly against the relationship and wanted to split up the couple. As per initial investigation, the man went to the victim's house earlier this week and promised to agree to the marriage if he could speak to her in private. The woman accompanied the accused following which he allegedly held her captive in a car, tied a mangalsutra around her neck and raped her.

The accused later took her to the nearby Avarikkadu village where she was kept hostage in a house belonging to a couple. The victim was reportedly tortured in captivity there. She eventually managed to escape and filed a complaint with the Vedaranyam All Women's Police Station.

All three accused have been remanded to judicial custody for 15 days.

The police also helped the victim get married to the son of the accused on Friday afternoon.

(With inputs from Varsha H)

