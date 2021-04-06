india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#NightCurfew
News18» News»India»50-year-old Man Dead After Beam of Under-construction Bridge Falls on 4 Trucks in Delhi
1-MIN READ

50-year-old Man Dead After Beam of Under-construction Bridge Falls on 4 Trucks in Delhi

Representative image. Credit: Shutterstock

Representative image. Credit: Shutterstock

Bahadur was from Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh and used to work as a watchman guarding parked trucks at night

50-year-old man died after a cement-cum-iron girder installed between two pillars of an under-construction bridge fell on four trucks parked near it, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area on Monday night when the victim, identified as Ram Bahadur, was sleeping in one of the trucks, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Gautam said, adding he was crushed to death in the mishap.

Bahadur, a resident of Ashoka Park, was from Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh and used to work as a watchman guarding parked trucks at night, according to the police. The fire department said it received a call at 8.48 am on Tuesday, and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A Disaster Management Team, along with police and CAT ambulance, reached the spot and the body was taken out of the debris.

.

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:April 06, 2021, 14:39 IST