50-year-old Man Dies by Suicide in Bengal's North 24 Parganas

A 50 year-old-man died by suicide on Sunday in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The police recovered his body from his residence on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as one Anupam Dutta. “We have found no suicide note from the incident site. We are investigating the case from all angles,” said a senior officer of West Bengal Police.

According to West Bengal Police, on Monday morning, they received a distress call stating that a 50-year-old man has died by suicide in a garage. He used to stay in Hatiyara Lake Garden of New Town under Echo Park police station jurisdiction.

“We have seized the body and have sent it for the autopsy to North 24 Parganas district hospital,” said a senior police officer stationed at the Echo Park police station.

The officer further said that prima facie it seems that the 50-year-old man hanged himself to death. “The reasons for his death will only be clear after the autopsy report,” added the officer.

The officer added that on Monday morning, they received a call from locals of Hatiyara Lake Garden. “One of the locals told us that the man staying inside the garage was not opening the door. When we forced open the garage, we found him hanging from the garage roof,” added the officer.

In another incident, a nurse working with the Chittaranjan Cancer Institution was found hanging at her hostel room in New Town on Friday. The body of the nurse was seized by the Echo Park Police and sent for postmortem.

The deceased nurse has been identified as Nitu Singh Gill and she was a resident of Delhi. Echo Park Police officials told the media that Nitu had recently joined Chittaranjan Cancer Institute as a nurse.

“No suicide note was recovered from the hostel room where she committed suicide. We are investigating the case to find the cause,” added an officer.

