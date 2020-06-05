50-year-old Man Lynched in Odisha on Suspicion of Stealing Goat, Two Arrested

A 50-year-old man was allegedly lynched in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday on the suspicion of having stolen a goat, police said.

The victim, Rabi Kalandi, who was beaten with sticks by some people of his village, died on the spot, they said.

The villagers alleged that he had stolen a goat and thrashed him in Chhancha village, in-charge of the Baripada police station, Inspector BK Senapati said, adding that a case of murder has been registered.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident and investigation is in progress, the officer added.