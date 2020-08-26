INDIA

50-year-old SB-CID Office Manager in Chennai Succumbs to Coronavirus

Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) are seen inside an ICU for patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The manager had been undergoing treatment at a government hospital a press release from the Tamil Nadu police said.

  PTI Chennai
  Last Updated: August 26, 2020, 3:54 PM IST
A 58-year-old official, working in the Special Branch-CID office here, died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, police said. Chandrasekar, the manager of the office located on the premises of the Director General of Police, succumbed to the virus, a press release from the Tamil Nadu police said.

The manager had been undergoing treatment at a government hospital, the release said.

