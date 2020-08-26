50-year-old SB-CID Office Manager in Chennai Succumbs to Coronavirus

A 58-year-old official, working in the Special Branch-CID office here, died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, police said. Chandrasekar, the manager of the office located on the premises of the Director General of Police, succumbed to the virus, a press release from the Tamil Nadu police said.
The manager had been undergoing treatment at a government hospital, the release said.
Array
(
[videos] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[id] => 5f463535abdb6a740ea06ef3
[youtube_id] => fDKHwGIzMyY
[title] => Amit Malviya Tweets Images Of ‘Socially Distant’ Exam, Asks Oppn To Stop Using Students For Politics
)
[1] => Array
(
[id] => 5f463265082aa874143f12dc
[youtube_id] => 3AAVdnKiDgw
[title] => Mamata Banerjee Backs Students, Says 'Uncertainty Is Causing Depression Among Students' | CNN
)
)
[query] => https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/v1/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2,5d95e6c278c2f2492e214884,5d96f74de3f5f312274ca307&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&query=CID%2Ccoronavirus%2Ccovid-19%2Cepidemic%2Cpandemic&publish_min=2020-08-23T15:45:40.000Z&publish_max=2020-08-26T15:45:40.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
)