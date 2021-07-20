50-Year-Old Woman Raped By Auto Driver In Bokaro

A 50-year-old woman was raped allegedly by an auto driver on Monday night in Chas town of Bokaro district in Jharkhand. The auto driver fled the scene, while the woman was admitted to Sadar hospital by police officials. The woman said the incident took place when she was visiting her daughter after a sudden deterioration in her health.

The victim said she took an auto from the Pindrajora police station area. She knew the auto driver and was on her way to Chas where her daughter lives. Dinesh, who was purportedly drunk, allegedly stopped the auto at a secluded place on Dhanbad-Purulia highway. He then forcefully ousted the woman from the auto and took her to the nearby bushes where he raped her.

Dinesh ran away with his auto while the 50-year-old woman was crying in pain. She somehow crawled her way to the highway where a police patrolling vehicle helped her. The police officials rushed her to a hospital and recorded her statement.

The woman is currently undergoing treatment while police have launched an investigation to nab the auto driver.

Bokara, known for being a steel producing region and is a planned city, has more often than not made unwanted headlines. In another case, a young woman from Bokaro was raped by her uncle in Jamshedpur. Reports said that the incident took place when the 19-year-old girl had gone to her uncle and aunt’s house for a temporary stay. The man entered her niece’s room at night, raped her and made obscene videos through which he blackmailed her for further exploitation. The man was arrested last month.

Just last month, a man was sentenced to 30 years of jail for raping a 12-year-old girl in December 2020.The incident had taken place on December 18 last year when the victim was with the accused’s wife to collect firewood in Dhori forest.

