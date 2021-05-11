500-bed ICU Centre at Delhi's Ramlila Ground to Be Operational from Wednesday: Jain

New Delhi: A 500-bed ICU centre attached to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital here, which was supposed to start functioning from Tuesday, could not become operational due to some “technical glitches", Health Minister Satyendar Jain said. The ICU centre has been set up at the Ramlila Ground in front of the Delhi government-run GTB Hospital.

“Due to some unavoidable technical glitches, extended facility of GTB hospital will be operational from tomorrow. Team GTB is working day and night to ensure health care services are available to Delhiites," Jain said in a tweet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here