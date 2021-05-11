india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#WTC2021#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»500-bed ICU Centre at Delhi's Ramlila Ground to Be Operational from Wednesday: Jain
1-MIN READ

500-bed ICU Centre at Delhi's Ramlila Ground to Be Operational from Wednesday: Jain

For representation.

For representation.

The ICU centre has been set up at the Ramlila Ground in front of the Delhi governmentrun GTB Hospital.

New Delhi: A 500-bed ICU centre attached to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital here, which was supposed to start functioning from Tuesday, could not become operational due to some “technical glitches", Health Minister Satyendar Jain said. The ICU centre has been set up at the Ramlila Ground in front of the Delhi government-run GTB Hospital.

“Due to some unavoidable technical glitches, extended facility of GTB hospital will be operational from tomorrow. Team GTB is working day and night to ensure health care services are available to Delhiites," Jain said in a tweet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:May 11, 2021, 23:25 IST