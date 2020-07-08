500-bedded Covid Care Centre Opens at Delhi’s CWG Village

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated a 500-bed COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games village here.

Doctors For You, a not-for-profit organisation, supported the Delhi government in setting up the facility which is attached to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital.

"Inaugurated 500 bedded CWG Village Covid Care Center with CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia...My appreciation for DDMA & 'Doctors For You' (Volunteer group of Doctors NGO) for establishing this centre in record time of 6 days," Baijal tweeted.

"It's an excellent example of government-civil society collaboration. I am confident it will strengthen Delhi's fight against Covid-19," he said in another tweet.

On Sunday, the LG had inaugurated 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID care centre, one of the "largest" such facilities in the world, at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas here.

The centre is 1,700-feet long, 700-feet wide- roughly the size of 20 football fields-and have 200 enclosures with 50 beds each.

The administration has also been acquiring banquet halls to set up such COVID care centres to cater to cases that require institutional isolation.