Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

500 Electric Cabs to Hit Delhi Roads This Month to Combat Air Pollution

'Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited' will introduce 500 electric vehicles in the first phase and hopes to touch the 5,000-mark within the next two years.

PTI

Updated:December 9, 2019, 8:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
500 Electric Cabs to Hit Delhi Roads This Month to Combat Air Pollution
Representative image.

New Delhi: A city-based start-up plans to come up with a fleet of electric vehicle cabs across Delhi-National Capital Region this month to combat air pollution.

'Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited' will introduce 500 electric vehicles in the first phase and hopes to touch the 5,000-mark within the next two years, according to a statement issued by the company.

The app-based electric vehicle cab services will be known as "EVERA". "We wanted to provide customers with a delightful service and give them an opportunity to contribute to the cause of cleaner air as well. 'EVERA' as a service is not only focussed on getting customers from point A to point B but will also contribute towards the greater good of the planet," Nimish Trivedi, the co-founder and CEO of Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited, said.

Going big on zero emissions, the start-up for the benefit of its prospective customers also claims to follow a strict policy of zero surge pricing and zero cancellations. "The customers can book cabs without worrying about the hike in the price and they will have the ability to cancel the ride without paying for it," it added.

Also, realising that lack of a sound charging infrastructure in the country could be one of the roadblocks for the electric vehicles, the company said it is already in talks for setting their own charging infrastructure to reduce their dependency on the existing ones.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram