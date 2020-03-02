500 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in South Korea, Total Toll Crosses 4,000
Four more people had died, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, taking the toll to 22.
In this February 27, 2020, file photo, a worker wears a face mask to spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at a shopping street in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
Seoul: South Korea reported nearly 500 new coronavirus cases on Monday, sending the largest national total in the world outside China past 4,000.
Four more people had died, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, taking the toll to 22.
Infection numbers have surged in the world's 12th-largest economy in recent days and the country's central bank has warned of negative growth in the first quarter, noting that the epidemic will hit both consumption and exports, while scores of events have been cancelled or postponed over the contagion.
The figures are expected to rise further as authorities carry out checks on more than 260,000 people associated with the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a religious group often condemned as a cult that is linked to more than half the cases.
A 61-year-old female member developed a fever on February 10 but attended at least four church services in Daegu -- the country's fourth-largest city with a population of 2.5 million and the centre of the outbreak -- before being diagnosed.
Of the 476 new cases announced Monday -- taking the total to 4,212 -- more than 90 per cent were in Daegu and the neighbouring province of North Gyeongsang, the KCDC said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan Wraps Up Brahmastra Shoot, Says Confetti Guns Sound Like 'Thank God, Good Riddance'
- 'Gandhi Loved Both Hindus, Muslims': Twitter Wants Tharoor to Meet this English-Speaking Dadi
- Chennaiyin FC Fans Allege Local Police of 'Misbehaviour' After ISL Match
- Ankita Lokhande and Rashami Desai Celebrate 10 Years of Friendship with Cutest BFF Photos
- Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Raise Questions on 2020 Tokyo Olympic Qualification Period, Ask for Extension