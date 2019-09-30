500 Prisoners to be Shifted as Heavy Rainfall Floods Jail in Ballia District of UP
Of the 900 prisoners, 500 are being shifted to Azamgarh Jail and remaining to Ambedkarnagar, Additional District Magistrate, Ballia, Ram Asrey said.
Image for representation. (AP Photo)
Ballia (UP): Flood waters have entered the barracks of the district jail located near the River Ganga here, prompting authorities to shift 900 prisoners, a senior official said on Monday.
Heavy rains have battered many areas of Uttar Pradesh and led to flooding in low-lying areas. Of the 900 prisoners, 500 are being shifted to Azamgarh Jail and remaining to Ambedkarnagar, Additional District Magistrate, Ballia, Ram Asrey said.
The ADM said the jail is near the River Ganga which has been in spate and it is not possible to pump out water.
Rains have severely hit life in Baria tehsil area where an ashram in Keharpur village has been submerged while a population of one lakh in about 15 villages is totally affected, SDM Dushyant Kumar Maurya said.
A release from the North-Eastern Railway said traffic on the Ballia-Chappra route has been hit after tracks were damaged and repair work was on in full swing.
PRO, Mahesh Gupta, said rail tracks were damaged early on Sunday morning and the repair work is going on in full swing. About 20 trains on the Ballia-Chappra route have been cancelled while the route of 20 others has been changed, the PRO added
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netizens Turn Bigg Boss 13 Premiere a Fun Night with Memes and Trolls
- Maruti Suzuki S-Presso to Launch Today: Watch it Live Here [Video]
- Gamers Delight With Deals on Asus ROG Phone II, Black Shark 2, Nubia Red Magic 3
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Samsung AX3000 Purifier For Rs 7999 is What You Need This Diwali
- Apple iPhone 11 Review: This iPhone Balances Price And Experience, Perfectly