500 Students Stranded in Kota Reach Delhi's Kashmere Gate in 40 Buses

New Delhi: Nearly 500 Delhi students stranded at coaching hub Kota in Rajasthan during the lockdown reached Kashmere Gate ISBT here in 40 buses early Sunday morning.

Delhi's Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the students would be sent to their homes from Kashmere Gate ISBT after medical tests.

Help desks were set up at Kashmere Gate inter state bus terminus (ISBT) where doctors, police personnel, transport, civil defence and other personnel were deployed to assist the students for medical tests and boarding DTC buses for their homes.

"A total of 480 students have been brought from Kota. All the students are reportedly fine," said Rajiv Singh,M (Central) nodal officer for the evacuation operation of the Delhi government.

The students preparing for competitive medical and engineering exams were stranded in Kota for weeks during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and appeals were made by their parents to the Delhi government to bring them back.

