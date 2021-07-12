Hundreds of tribals staged a protest against chemicals flown in the river at Manpur area in Indore on Sunday. However, the police booked 500 protestors for breaching the coronavirus protocol.

The protestors, led by Jai Adivasi Yuva Sangthan (JAYS), had first reached Mali village in Manpur and later went to the local police station and staged a protest as administrative officer cautioned them against crowding.

In the past, harmful chemicals from a local industry had flown into the river, making the water toxic. A police case was also filed on this regard. However, nothing much happened in the case even as a video of the private plant’s employees discharging chemical in the river went viral on social media.

The social workers also alleged that administration and police were trying to protect the culprits involved. They also complained to the Superintendent of Police (West) MC Jain against the Manpur Station House Officer alleging that he was trying to protect the persons associated with the local plant. The officer promised them a probe and action against the officer, if found guilty.

A few weeks ago, a harmful chemical was mixed in the river water, leading to the death of several cattle. A report based on the testing of the water later revealed that the water was no longer fit for consumption.

However, the administration reportedly did not take any steps. Social workers led by JAYS State Head, Antim Mujalda, protested on Sunday against the administration’s apathy and took out a foot march for three kilometre.

The protesters were also accompanied by Narmada Bachao Andolan founder Medha Patkar at the Manpur police station. The police claimed that the protesters didn’t have masks on and did not secure any approval for the protest. Around 500 people were booked under relevant sections of the IPC.

