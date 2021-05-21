india

News18» News»India»500 Vials of Covid-19 Vaccine Covishield Missing from Hyderabad Hospital
1-MIN READ

500 Vials of Covid-19 Vaccine Covishield Missing from Hyderabad Hospital

A health worker shows the Covishield vaccine, after arrival of the first batch of the vaccines from the Serum Institute of India at the Civil Hospital, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The medical superintendent of the hospital at Kondapur has lodged a complaint that 50 boxes containing 500 Covishield vaccines have gone missing, the police said.

A total of 500 Covishield vials have been reported missing from a government hospital here, police said on Friday. The medical superintendent of the hospital at Kondapur has lodged a complaint that 50 boxes containing 500 Covishield vaccines have gone missing, the police said.

The boxes were found missing when the superintendent asked one of his colleagues to check the stock on May 19, they said. While examining CCTV footage, the police said they saw one of the hospital staff suspiciously moving in the refrigerated room.

Further investigation is on, the police said.

first published:May 21, 2021, 19:33 IST