'500 Years of Sadhna to Siddhi': CM Yogi Performs Puja for ‘Garbh Griha’ of Ayodhya Ram Temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday performed the puja to begin work on the sanctum sanctorum (garbh griha) of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying that “500 years of continuous sadhna (efforts) have finally turned into siddhi”.

“The pujan of the holy Ram Temple is a key milestone en route the swift construction of the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya. It will not only be a ‘National Temple’, but will also become a force to bind the nation in one thread under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ campaign,” said the CM after visiting the Hanumangarhi.

Stating that it is a proud moment for every Indian, CM Yogi said, “The invaders had attacked the faith of Indians through their nefarious intentions and malicious intent, shattering the dreams of our country, but ultimately, India emerged victorious. The significance of Satyamev Jayate has been proved once again.”

He acknowledged the struggle of revered saints and the former Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi movement in-charge the late Ashok Singhal, and the efforts of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and lakhs of its workers in making the grand construction of the Lord Ram temple a reality.

“If we follow the path of dharma and truth, no one can stop us from being victorious,” said the CM.

He added, “The construction of a grand temple in Ayodhya is underway. Today, any devotee or tourist who comes to Ayodhya Dham feels blessed to see the grand form of the temple being built.”

The Chief Minister said, “Even when the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone of Lord Ram’s temple, I had said that in 500 years, our generation is the fortunate one to see the temple being built.”

