5,000 Guests, Illicit Beer: Illegal Party Busted at Five-Star Hotel’s Parking Lot in Delhi

The raid came after the department initiated the process of suspending the licence of the hotel for violations of excise rules.

PTI

Updated:June 25, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
Picture for Representation. (File Photo/AFP) Representative image)
New Delhi: The excise department busted an illegal party organised at the basement parking of a five-star hotel in Lutyens' Delhi, an official said on Monday.

According to the department, a large number of liquor and beer bottles have been seized from the spot in the raid that was conducted on Sunday night.

"There was an arrangement for the gathering of 5,000 people at the party. The party's organisers did not have excise licence and non-duty paid liquor was being served.

"Organisers lured people through social media platform to the party," the official said.

The official said the department has initiated the process of suspending the licence of the hotel for violations of excise rules.

