50,000+ Indians Became US Citizens Last Year, Most Headed Straight to California

Over 50,000 Indians were granted the American citizenship in 2017, four thousand more than the previous year, according to the latest official report.The Department of Homeland Security in its latest annual immigration report said that in 2017, as many as 50,802 Indians took citizenship of the United States.This is four thousand more than 2016's figure of 46,188 Indian naturalization and eight thousand more than 42,213 Indian citizenship in 2015.In all, 707,265 foreign nationals took the oath of American citizenship in 2017, as against 753,060 in 2016 and 730,259 in 2015.Mexico with 118,559 citizenships topped the list among all foreign nationals. India was a distant second, followed by China (37,674); the Philippines (36,828); Dominican Republic (29,734); Cuba (25,961).Figures indicated that more females (396,234) took American citizenship than male (310,987).The report indicates that as many as 12,000 newly naturalized American citizens from India settled in California, followed by New Jersey (5,900), and Texas about 3,700.More than 7,100 naturalized Americans lived in the regions of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.