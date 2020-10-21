505 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In U'khand

Dehradun: Uttarakhand’s COVID-19 tally rose to 59,106 on Wednesday with 505 more people testing positive for the disease, while 14 patients died at different hospitals, according to the health department’s bulletin. Dehradun reported the highest number of 140 cases, Udham Singh Nagar 52, Nainital 49, Pauri 47, Chamoli 39, Haridwar 37, Uttarkashi 30, Pithoragarh 26, Rudraprayag 25 Almora 24, Tehri 20, Champawat eight and Bageshwar eight, it said.

Meanwhile, 14 more coronavirus patients died at different hospitals in the state, taking the toll to 960, the bulletin said. A total of 52,632 people have recuperated from the infection, 429 have migrated out of the state and 5,085 are under treatment, it said.

