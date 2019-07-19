50th Anniversary of Apollo 11: Everything You Need to Know About the Moon Mission

Apollo 11 mission is one of greatest achievement in the history of Mankind. Launched on July 16, 1969, it was the mission that made Neil Armstrong the first man to walk on the surface of the moon on July 20.

On the occasion of 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, here's everything that you need to know about the lunar mission.

When did the humans first go to the Moon?

Apollo 11 carrying three astronauts was lifted off on July 16, 1969. After nearly three days of flying, they entered the lunar orbit on July 20. Neil Armstrong was the first one to step out of lander.

After more than eight days in space astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins were dropped down on Earth.

How did humans get there?

Apollo 11, the spaceflight that landed the first humans on the moon, was launched by a Saturn V rocket from Kennedy Space Centre in Merritt Island, Florida on July 16, 1969. This rocket carried the astronauts up into the space. However it was the capsule in which they were sitting that would carry them to Moon. This smaller capsule was made up of three parts: the command module, the service module, and the lunar module. However, it was only the latter part that made it to the Moon.

It might come as a surprise but the first mission to ever take place was Apollo 8. However, the mission failed as Apollo 8 did not land on the moon even after circling around the moon on Christmas Eve in 1968.