Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

50th Anniversary of Apollo 11: Everything You Need to Know About the Moon Mission

Apollo 11 carrying three astronauts was lifted off on July 16, 1969. After nearly three days of flying, they entered the lunar orbit on July 20.

Zoya Mateen |

Updated:July 19, 2019, 11:35 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
50th Anniversary of Apollo 11: Everything You Need to Know About the Moon Mission
Apollo 11 carrying three astronauts was lifted off on July 16, 1969. After nearly three days of flying, they entered the lunar orbit on July 20.
Loading...

Apollo 11 mission is one of greatest achievement in the history of Mankind. Launched on July 16, 1969, it was the mission that made Neil Armstrong the first man to walk on the surface of the moon on July 20.

On the occasion of 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, here's everything that you need to know about the lunar mission.

When did the humans first go to the Moon?

Apollo 11 carrying three astronauts was lifted off on July 16, 1969. After nearly three days of flying, they entered the lunar orbit on July 20. Neil Armstrong was the first one to step out of lander.

After more than eight days in space astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins were dropped down on Earth.

How did humans get there?

Apollo 11, the spaceflight that landed the first humans on the moon, was launched by a Saturn V rocket from Kennedy Space Centre in Merritt Island, Florida on July 16, 1969. This rocket carried the astronauts up into the space. However it was the capsule in which they were sitting that would carry them to Moon. This smaller capsule was made up of three parts: the command module, the service module, and the lunar module. However, it was only the latter part that made it to the Moon.

When did the humans first visit the Moon?

It might come as a surprise but the first mission to ever take place was Apollo 8. However, the mission failed as Apollo 8 did not land on the moon even after circling around the moon on Christmas Eve in 1968.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram