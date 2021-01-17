51 Cases of Minor Reactions From Covid-19 Vaccine, One A 'Bit Serious', Says Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said on Sunday that there have been 51 cases of minor complications reported from the coronavirus vaccine that was rolled out across the country yesterday.

The Delhi Health Minister said that there was one severe case, where the patient was admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences.

“There have been 51 minor incidents yesterday where there were some minor complications and 1 was a bit serious. The severe case was been admitted to AIIMS. Till last night he was admitted there,” Jain reportedly told ANI.

"Only one case in Delhi had to be admitted to the hospital, the remaining 51 did not have to be hospitalised. They were only observed for a short while," the minister added.

Out of the eleven districts, South and South-West district witnessed eleven AEFI each, followed by six each in East and West district, five each in South East and New Delhi, four in North-West, two in Central district, one in North district and none in North East and Shahdara.

Reports said that the patient admitted in AIIMS is a 22-year-old security guard who works at the hospital. He was admitted in the hospital's ICU till last night and is stable now.

The vaccination drive was carried at 81 session sites across the city and in total, 4,319 healthcare workers were inoculated, as against the target of 8,117 set by the government.

Nationwide, as many as 1.91 lakh beneficiaries were inoculated on the first day of the vaccination drive at 3,351 session sites with doses of either Bharat Biotech's Covaxin or Oxford's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. Additional Secretary in the Health Ministry, Manohar Agnani, said that no case of post-vaccination hospitalisation was reported.