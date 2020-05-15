INDIA

51 Cases Registered, Over 2,000 People Detained for Violating Covid-19 Lockdown Norms in Delhi

The India Gate in New Delhi

According to the data shared by the police, 51 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 8:34 PM IST
Fifty-one cases were registered and over 2,000 people detained in the national capital on Friday for violating lockdown norms, police said here.

A total of 2,068 people were detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 100 vehicles impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, it showed.

A total of 282 movement passes were issued during the day, the police said.

Fourteen cases were registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks, they added.

Since March 24, 1,65,635 people have been detained for violating government orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act in the city.

