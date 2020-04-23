51 Policemen, Kin Contracted Covid-19 in Bhopal, Says ADG, Blames Tablighi Jamaat Members

Madhya Pradesh Police has affirmed that a total of 51 policemen and their kin have contracted the Covid-19 disease in Bhopal from Tablighi Jamaat members, who were hiding in different mosques in the state capital.

Speaking to News18, Additional Director General of Police Upendra Jain said that till date, 29 policemen from eight police stations and 22 of their kin have contracted the infection in the city.

“After analysing the causes behind the situation, we came to know that the police force contracted the infection from Tablighi Jamaat members who were staying in different mosques in Bhopal until the Nizamuddin Markaz incident came to fore and the policemen were asked to enquire about these visitors across the city,” said Jain.

Tablighi Jamaat members affiliated to 32 groups including some foreigners, were residing at different mosques in Bhopal since February without informing the administration. After the Nizamuddin Markaz incident, the administration got to know about their stay.

“Some policemen from Aishbagh and Jehangirabad police stations contracted the infection when they were enquiring about the stay of Tablighi Jamaat members,” said a senior police officer.

Constable Virendra Chaudhary from Aishbagh Police Station was among those police personnel who got infected with the virus during this process. He along with several other policemen were discharged from Chirayu hospital yesterday.

The ADG further said these infected policemen later infected their kin, colleagues and other residents of police colonies, which led to the surge in the cases of coronavirus in the city.

As a precautionary measure, around 2,200 on-duty policemen have been asked to stay in hotels, lodges and alternate accommodations arranged for them by administration so that their families and neighbours remain safe. Senior police officers too have been kept under quarantine.

So far, 20 Tablighi Jamaat members have tested positive for Covid-19 and 140 others were quarantined at outskirts of the city by the administration.

Moreover, police headquarters have been closed until April 26 after a clerk tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday. All staffers have been asked to work from home and report to the office only if needed.

The father of the clerk, who is a driver of DG (Economic Offence Wing) has also contracted the infection. Hence, as a precautionary measure, the EoW office has been shut down and staff has been home quarantined and their sampling for Covid-19 test is being done.

After around 100 of health directorate staffers including senior officials tested positive for Covid-19, the policemen have become the second group of government officials to be infected by the virus in the state.

(With inputs from Manoj Rathore)

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365