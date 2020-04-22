51-Year-Old in Thane Arrested for Refusing to Take Delivery from a Muslim

A resident of Kashimira locality in the district has been arrested for allegedly refusing to take delivery from a Muslim person.

Gajanan Chaturvedi (51) was booked under IPC section 295(A) (malicious act outraging religious feelings) on Tuesday night, a police official said.

As per the complaint filed by the delivery man, he visited Chaturvedi's house on Tuesday morning to deliver certain goods, said senior inspector Sanjay Hazare.

Chaturvedi asked him his name, and when the man told his name, the former allegedly said he would not accept anything from Muslims.

Further probe is underway, the police official said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365