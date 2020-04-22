51-Year-Old in Thane Arrested for Refusing to Take Delivery from a Muslim
As per the complaint filed by the delivery man, he visited Chaturvedi's house on Tuesday morning to deliver certain goods, said senior inspector Sanjay Hazare.
A delivery worker on duty during the coronavirus lockdown. (Image for representation: Reuters)
A resident of Kashimira locality in the district has been arrested for allegedly refusing to take delivery from a Muslim person.
Gajanan Chaturvedi (51) was booked under IPC section 295(A) (malicious act outraging religious feelings) on Tuesday night, a police official said.
Chaturvedi asked him his name, and when the man told his name, the former allegedly said he would not accept anything from Muslims.
Further probe is underway, the police official said.
