51-Yr-Old Engineer Found Dead in Odisha, Third Russian to Die Mysteriously in a Fortnight

In the aftermath of the death of two Russian tourists, another Russian was found dead in Odisha on Tuesday, making it the third such incident to be reported in a fortnight.

The Russian, identified as Milyakov Sergey, was found dead in a ship anchored at Paradip Port in the Jagatsinghpur district.

The 51-year-old man was the chief engineer of the vessel, M B Aldnah, which was on its way to Mumbai from Chittagong Port in Bangladesh via Paradip.

He was found dead in his ship chamber around 4.30 am. Police could not immediately ascertain the cause of the death.

Paradip Port Trust Chairman P L Haranand confirmed the death of the Russian engineer and said an investigation was underway.

Mystery Shrouds Death of Two Russian Tourists

A multi-millionaire, who was on a vacation at Rayagada region in Odisha, allegedly died after falling off the third floor of the hotel he was staying in, two days after his fellow traveller was found dead there.

The deceased, Pavel Antov, was in Odisha to celebrate his 65th birthday. Pavel was found dead on Sunday, December 25. This is the second death of Russian lawmakers within a week in the same Odisha hotel. The case of Pavel’s death has become even more mysterious with reports of him being a “Putin critic", sparking murmurs of a hit-job as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s critics have died in similar ways in Russia in the past.

Vivekananda Sharma, superintendent of police, who is investigating Antov’s death, said the body was cremated on Monday with permission from his family, the officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

