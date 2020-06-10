510 New Covid-19 Cases Found in Gujarat; 34 Patients Die

Gujarat reported 510 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 21,554, while 34 more patients succumbed to the infection, 26 of them in Ahmedabad alone, the state health department said.

With the death of 34 more patients, the toll in the state rose to 1,347, it said here.

At the same time, 370 patients recovered, taking the number of people discharged so far from hospitals to 14,743, the department said.

The state now has 5,464 active cases, of which the condition of 69 patients is critical,the department said.

Ahmedabad reported 343 of the 510 new cases in the state, and 26 of the 34 deaths.

With this, the case count in Ahmedabad district, the worst-hit by the pandemic in Gujarat, has gone up to 15,305, and the death toll to 1,092.

The district also reported the highest number of recovery of patients on Wednesday at 266, followed by Surat at 53, Vadodara 14 and Gandhinagar 12.

Surat reported 73 new cases, raising the tally in the district to 2,281. In Vadodara, the case count rose to 1,395 with the addition of 26 new infections.



The Surat Municipal Corporation on Wednesday said several new COVID-19 cases were of workers engaged at diamond polishing units and powerlooms that were allowed to resume operation recently. Many of these units are located in the Katargam locality of Surat.

The civic body has asked these units to take special precaution as workers sit in close proximity, increasing chances of infection.

Among 18 other districts that reported new cases on Wednesday, Bhavnagar recorded eight, Kheda six, Rajkot and Mehsana five each, among others.

The health department said it has so far tested 2,66,404 samples for COVID-19 in the state.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 21,554, new cases 510, deaths 1,347, discharged 14,743, active cases 5,464, people tested so far 2,66,404.