5,134 New Covid-19 Cases Take Maharashtra's Tally Beyond 2.17 Lakh, Death Toll Now at 9,250

Maharashtra on Tuesday added 5,134 new COVID-19 cases to its tally, taking the total count to 2,17,121 while 224 more patients succumbed to the infection, including 64 in Mumbai, pushing the death toll to 9,250, Health department said.

A total of 3,296 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 1,18,558, an official release said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 89,294, it said.

Of the total 224 deaths, maximum 64 fatalities were recorded in Mumbai and 27 in Pune city.

With 785 new cases in the day, Mumbai's tally has mounted to 86,509 while the death toll crossed the 5,000-mark and reached 5,002, the health department stated.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) continued to report fresh cases and fatalities.

Thane and Kalyan-Dombivali municipal corporations each reported 13 deaths in the day while 11 patients succumbed to the infection in the limits of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation. Panvel municipal area has reported 9 deaths, the health department said.

From rest of the state, nine COVID-19 fatalities each were reported from Nashik city and Pune district (barring Pune Municipal Corporation area) while seven patients died in Solapur city in the day, it stated.

Of the total 5,134 fresh cases, the MMR, including Mumbai city, accounted for the highest 2,632 cases, taking its total to 1,51,770 and the death toll to 6,652.

Pune city has reported 823 new cases, followed by Thane (308), Kalyan-Dombivali (389), Nashik (222), Pimpri- Chinchwad (212), Vasai-Virar (157), and Aurangabad (149).

The recovery rate in the state now stands at 54.6 per cent and the fatality rate at 4.26 per cent, as per health department.

Currently, 6,31,985 people are in home quarantine and 45,463 in institutional quarantine.

A total of 11,61,311 people have been tested across the state so far, it said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases 2,17,121, new cases 5,134, deaths, 9,250, discharged 1,18,558, active cases 89,294, people tested so far 11,61,311.