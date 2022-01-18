52 Employees of Gwalior’s Jai Vilas Palace and Scindia School test Covid Positive

A total of 52 employees of Gwalior’s famous Jai Vilas Palace and Scindia School have tested positive for Covid-19. Among the infected employees, 24 are from Jai Vilas Palace and 28 are from Scindia School. All the infected employees are in quarantine and other staff members from both the places are being tested to trace out infections.

Three days ago, a few employees of the Scindia School showed symptoms of infection. After the test for Covid-19, 28 of them tested positive. According to a report of the Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, 24 employees of the famous Jai Vilas Palace, known for its colossal durbar, have tested positive for coronavirus according to a GRMC report.

Madhya Pradesh reported close to 7,000 fresh cases in the last 24 hours as on January 18. According to the state health department data, around 44,000 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the state in the month of January so far. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 34,973.

The positivity rate in Madhya Pradesh has surged to 9 percent as on January 17. Gwalior is also one of the states with high positivity rates. According to experts, four cities of the state— Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior— remain hotspots in the state and these cities may soon see community spread.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered the authorities to ensure best possible treatment for Covid-19 patients. He has also asked the authorities for immediately shifting those patients in home quarantine to hospitals via ambulance in emergency cases.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.