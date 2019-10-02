52 New Cases as Dengue Menace Intensifies in Dehradun

Dengue menace continues to intensify in Dehradun and its adjoining areas. On Monday, the health department reported 52 cases of dengue in Dehradun.

With the recent number of patients tested with dengue, the total number infected with the vector-borne disease rose to whopping 3,462 this season. Six people have died of dengue so far in Dehradun alone.

Meanwhile, the total number of patients tested positive of dengue in Uttarakhand reached to 5,670 with the department reporting 145 new cases.

The district vector-borne diseases officer of Dehradun, Subhash Joshi told The Pioneer that anti-dengue camp has been organised by the teams of health department at Khurbura. The teams, on Monday, also undertook source reduction activities in Rishikesh.

As mosquitoes spreading diseases like dengue, malaria, Chikungunya, Yellow fever, Zika virus among others breed in accumulated water, people should avoid accumulation of water in the vicinity and also keep a check on water storage in the house. People should wear full-sleeved clothes and use mosquito-repellent as well as mosquito nets to avoid themselves from being bitten by these disease spreading mosquitoes.

Initial symptoms of dengue include high fever, headache, excruciating pain in joint and muscles, nausea or vomiting, fatigue, soaring of eyes among others. People witnessing any of these symptoms should rush to nearby hospital and get their blood test done. Dengue fever makes a person weak and therefore, he/she should take adequate rest and increase intake of fluids like water and juices.

Instead of self-medication, people should follow what they directives prescribed by doctors.

Platelets count of a person tested positive of dengue decrease drastically which may prove fatal for the patient.

People with low immunity, children, and pregnant women are more prone to be infected by dengue and they should be extra careful during monsoon and post monsoon season. People should get the tests done at government hospitals instead of going to private hospitals and tests for dengue and less expensive in government hospitals.

