52-year-old Head Constable Becomes 2nd Maharashtra Cop to Die of Covid-19 in 48 Hours

A 52-year-old head constable of Mumbai Police has died due to coronavirus infection, the city police said on Sunday. The victim had been fighting coronavirus for the past few days, the Mumbai Police said in a tweet.

This is the second case of a police personnel's death due to the viral disease in Maharashtra in two days.

Earlier, a 57-year-old police constable, who had been diagnosed with COVID-19, died at a private hospital in Mumbai on Saturday.

The constable was attached to a police station in western suburbs. He lived in Worli Naka area of south Mumbai. A total of 96 police personnel, including 15 officers, tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra till Saturday, officials earlier said.

