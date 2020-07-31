INDIA

52-year-old Man Accused of Bestiality Found Hanging from Tree in West Bengal

Representational image.

Representational image.

A village court was held on Wednesday over his alleged bestiality but no punishment was given, a police officer said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 31, 2020, 3:37 PM IST
Ridiculed for allegedly having sex with a cow, a 52-year-old man in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district ended his life, police said on Friday.

The body of Gautam Patra was found hanging from a tree.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the deceased was accused of having "unnatural physical activities with a cow in the village last week over which he was being subjected to public ridicule. A handwritten note has been recovered from his pocket," a senior police officer said.

A village court was held on Wednesday over his alleged bestiality but no punishment was given, the officer said.

Patra's body has been sent for postmortem, the officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

