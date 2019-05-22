Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

52-year-old Man Arrested for Raping 19-year-old Brazilian Student in Mumbai

The woman said that the accused invited her for dinner at a hotel, where he allegedly spiked her drink following which she felt dizzy and went to a room there with him.

PTI

Updated:May 22, 2019, 12:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
52-year-old Man Arrested for Raping 19-year-old Brazilian Student in Mumbai
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Mumbai: A 52-year-old man running a charitable institution in Mumbai allegedly raped a Brazilian woman who came here to study as part of a youth exchange programme, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Padmakar Nandekar, has been arrested for the alleged incident that took place last month but came to light on Monday when the 19-year-old woman filed a rape complaint against him, a police official said.

The woman came to India a few months back and was staying here with Nandekar, who runs a charitable organisation and is also chairman of a residents' association in Cuffe Parade area of south Mumbai, he said.

According to the woman, on April 15, Nandekar invited her for dinner at a hotel, where he allegedly spiked her drink following which she felt dizzy and went to a room there with him, the official said.

Next morning, the woman realised she was allegedly raped and then went to stay at her local guardian's place in suburban Bandra without revealing the incident to anyone, he said.

She informed her guardian about the incident recently following which both of them went to the Cuffe Parade police station on Monday and lodged the complaint, the official said.

Nandekar was subsequently arrested from his residence on Monday night and booked under relevant Indian Penal Code sections for rape, he said.

He was on Tuesday produced before a local court which remanded him in police custody till May 24, he said, adding a probe was underway in the case.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram