News18 » India
1-min read

52-year-old Rape Accused Thrashed by Mob, Stabbed to Death by Minor Victim's Cousin in K'taka Hospital

The incident occurred in Dharwad’s Navalgund when the accused, identified as Pakrudeensab Nadaf, allegedly lured an 11-year-old girl from Basaveshwar Nagar town, took her home and raped her

Stacy Pereira | CNN-News18

Updated:December 30, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
52-year-old Rape Accused Thrashed by Mob, Stabbed to Death by Minor Victim's Cousin in K'taka Hospital
Image for representation.

Bengaluru: A 52-year-old man accused of rape was stabbed to death by the victim’s cousin on Sunday, in yet another instance of people taking the law into their hands.

The incident occurred in Dharwad’s Navalgund when the accused, identified as Pakrudeensab Nadaf, allegedly lured an 11-year-old girl from Basaveshwar Nagar town, took her home and raped her.

On Saturday evening, the victim’s father and a few neighbours who saw the man take the girl caught hold of him and beat him up before handing him over to the Navalgund Circle police station. The cops then took Nadaf to the government hospital as he was severely bruised.

“While the accused was getting treatment, a 25-year-old cousin of the victim came to the hospital around 3pm on Sunday and stabbed the accused. He then tried to flee from the hospital but the police nabbed him. We have registered a case against him under sections 307 and 353 of the IPC,” said Dharwad SP Vartika Kathiyar.

Videos of the accused being beaten by a mob were widely circulated where Nadaf is seen tied to an electric pole and stripped of his garments while the mob continues to beat him.

After being stabbed, Nadaf was transferred to KIMS hospital in Hubbali but succumbed to his injuries. The victim’s cousin was produced before the judicial magistrate and is under judicial custody.

